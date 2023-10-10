Grundy Commission approves $896,172.25 bid from Widel, Incorporated for bridge replacement on Northeast 122nd Street

Local News October 10, 2023October 10, 2023 KTTN News
Bridge Work Ahead News Graphic
On October 10, the Grundy County Commission approved a bid for the replacement of a bridge on Northeast 122nd Street. The winning bid came from Widel, Incorporated, totaling $896,172.25.

Out of the five bids received, Widel’s was the most economical. The highest bid approached a larger sum, coming in at $1,046,109.92.

According to the commission, less than 10% of the bridge’s funding on Northeast 122nd Street will be sourced locally. A significant portion will be covered by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

While the commencement of the bridge work is slated for January, the schedule remains contingent upon weather conditions.

