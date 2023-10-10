Grundy Commission approves $896,172.25 bid from Widel, Incorporated for bridge replacement on Northeast 122nd Street

On October 10, the Grundy County Commission approved a bid for the replacement of a bridge on Northeast 122nd Street. The winning bid came from Widel, Incorporated, totaling $896,172.25.

Out of the five bids received, Widel’s was the most economical. The highest bid approached a larger sum, coming in at $1,046,109.92.

According to the commission, less than 10% of the bridge’s funding on Northeast 122nd Street will be sourced locally. A significant portion will be covered by the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

While the commencement of the bridge work is slated for January, the schedule remains contingent upon weather conditions.