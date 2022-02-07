Charge of tampering or removing an electronic device filed against Trenton man

Local News February 7, 2022 KTTN News
William Long Mo Department of Corrections
A felony charge has been filed in Grundy County accusing 26-year-old William Rex Long of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Long, whose last known address was in Trenton, was picked up Monday morning on a writ from the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph. He’s scheduled for an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents accuse Long of tampering or removing the electronic monitoring device he was required by the court to wear on May 11, 2021. 

