Grundy County Commission to meet on Tuesday

Local News February 7, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

An update on bridges will be discussed with the Grundy County Commission when they meet on Tuesday in a regular session at the courthouse.

Shannon Howe of the Howe Engineering Company is to meet with commissioners at 11 o’clock.

The Grundy County Commission plans to attend the Missouri Association of Counties Conference and training this Wednesday through Friday.

On Friday evening, the commissioners will host the annual CART rock meeting with representatives from each of the townships in Grundy County. The meeting in Trenton begins at 6:30 Friday night in the conference room of the Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri.

Post Views: 24
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.