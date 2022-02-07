Boil advisory issued for a portion of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Following a water outage this afternoon, a portion of Trenton has been placed on a precautionary boil advisory.

Repairs were made to a water main break and the water shut off to fix the break requires a boil advisory while lab testing is conducted once water service is restored.

Affected are Trenton Municipal Utility customers on Harris Avenue, from East 12th street to East 13th court as well as those on East 13th street between Harris Avenue and Normal Street.

The TMU issued boil advisory will be in effect for those customers until 7 o’clock Tuesday night.

