Change in polling locations announced for August Primary election

New voter registration cards are being mailed to voters of the 2nd ward plus Lincoln and Harrison townships. A change in polling locations is being announced effective with the August 4th primary election.

The Grundy County clerks’ office reports 2nd ward voters will go to the Sugg Room of the Ketcham community center. Previously, voting was done at the Frey Administrative center. But it was noted the Ketcham center open hours coincide better with the voting hours of 6 in the morning until 7 o’clock in the evening.

Voters in Lincoln township will be casting ballots with the 2nd ward at the Ketcham center, Sugg conference room.

Voters of Harrison township will cast ballots with the 3rd ward at the Trenton First Christian Church.

Following the closing of the Tindall precinct location earlier this year, Lincoln and Harrison township voters went to a temporary location which was the Grundy County Courthouse. That changes with the August election.

In effect, the consolidation reduces the number of voting precincts by one in Grundy County. The eight locations include four within Trenton and one each in Edinburg, Spickard, Galt, and Laredo.

In another announcement, requests for absentee ballots will be accepted starting Tuesday, June 23, 2020, for the August primary.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares