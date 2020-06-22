Texas man ejected from airborne vehicle during crash near Kirksville

A Texas man was injured in a single-vehicle near Kirksville.

Twenty-Seven-year-old Joel Hinojosa of La Feria, Texas received moderate injuries Monday night and was transported by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Hinojosa was not using a seat belt.

The car was northbound when it traveled off the right side of Adair county Route H, went airborne, and ejected the driver. Later, the highway patrol arrested Hinojosa on allegations of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and no insurance.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department as well as Kirksville police and fire departments.

