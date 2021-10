Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident was injured Thursday afternoon when the pickup he was driving went off a road and struck a tree west of Cowgill.

Twenty-year-old Draven Snyder was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The pickup was demolished in the crash on Soo Line Road, one mile west of Cowgill. The report noted Snyder was not using a seat belt.

