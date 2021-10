Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Grundy County of a Kansas City resident wanted by authorities at St. Louis.

Thirty-year-old Desmond Mathes was taken into custody Thursday night on a felony warrant from St Louis County alleging shoplifting. Mathes also was accused of having no driver’s license, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt.

Mathes was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

