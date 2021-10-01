Missouri State Auditor issues audit report on Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued an audit report on Livingston County financial statements for the two years ended December 31st, 2020.

The audit by McBride, Locke, and Associates, LLC includes recommendations. One recommendation is that the county adopts an investment policy in accordance with state statutes and review compliance with the policy at least annually.

Another recommendation is that the Livingston County Collector implement procedures to ensure that stale outstanding checks are followed up in a timely manner and removed from the bank reconciliation when it becomes apparent that checks will not be cashed. Checks that remain unclaimed for more than three years are deemed abandoned and are required to be turned over to the state treasurer following state statutes.

Related