Carrollton man arrested for speeding 119 mph on Highway 65

An investigation into a Carrollton man allegedly traveling 119 miles per hour in a 60 zone in Livingston County on the morning of March 5th led to the man’s arrest.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports 21-year-old Cole Smith was taken to the sheriff’s office and processed.

A Livingston County deputy was dispatched to a call from an off-duty Carroll County officer who reported seeing a specific vehicle driving carelessly and imprudently northbound on Highway 65 in Carroll County. Eight to nine minutes later, the Livingston County deputy checked the vehicle’s speed on Highway 65 at the Grand River Bridge.

The deputy located the vehicle at the Casey’s near the south junction of Chillicothe.

