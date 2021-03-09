Chillicothe on the cutting edge of technology; new high speed fiber opens the doors to economic expansion

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Green Hills Communications and the City of Chillicothe, Missouri hosted a celebration, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, to introduce the city’s new 10 gigabits per second (10 Gig) fiber-optic Internet network designed for current and future businesses.

Governor Mike Parson, Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell, and Livingston County Commissioner Ed Douglas were among those attending the ceremony at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center in Chillicothe, Missouri – a location created to honor Chillicothe’s rich history in bringing new technologies to the world.

The completion of the 10 Gig fiber network is just the beginning for Chillicothe, opening the door to future economic development opportunities. “Green Hills bringing 10 Gig fiber capacity to the City of Chillicothe allows us to compete for economic development opportunities – not just in Missouri or the Midwest, but all over the world,” says Chillicothe City Administrator, Darin Chappell.

Chillicothe is on the cutting edge of technology and setting an example for rural communities with this high-capacity network designed for a future. With much written of the digital divide in America, the gap that exists between readily available broadband connections found in urban areas and the poor or non-existent service available in rural communities, the investment in 10 Gig capabilities within Chillicothe is an example that the divide can be conquered. “This cutting-edge technology will serve as the foundation for innovation and connectivity for years to come,” said David Adams, General Manager for Green Hills Communications. “It helps create strategies that can grow the economy with digital jobs, build a stronger technical workforce, encourage rural entrepreneurship, and create smart amenities for the community, attracting and retaining the best and brightest talent”.

The 10 Gig platform in Chillicothe, which can provide internet speeds more than 74 times what is currently available, was developed through private investments by Green Hills Communications, a Breckenridge, Missouri – based telecommunications co-operative. Green Hills began its fiber-optic expansion into Chillicothe in 2016, and since then has invested $5 million in the community’s network.

Chillicothe is yet another success story within Green Hills’ fiber network expansion efforts. Green Hills has previously received national recognition as a Certified Gig-Capable Provider and Smart Rural Community Provider for delivering gigabit broadband speeds and enabling technological innovation in Avalon, Bogard, Breckenridge, Chillicothe, Cowgill, Dawn, Kingston, Lock Springs, Ludlow, Mooresville, Polo, Tina, and Wheeling communities.

