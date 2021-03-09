Area high schools compete in Science Olympiad at NCMC

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Several high schools recently participated virtually in Science Olympiad hosted by North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri. Those high schools included Maysville, Northeast Nodaway, Pattonsburg, South Harrison, and Stanberry.

The event covered several areas of the sciences, including life, earth, space, physical, chemistry, technology engineering, and inquiry. As a few examples, in one event, students designed and built a boomilever and tested the strength. Another event centered around forensics, where students performed chemical analysis of crime scene samples and used reasoning to figure out who committed the crime. There was also an event about ornithology where students identified bird species and answered questions about their life history, behavior, reproduction, and habitat.

Taking first place was Northeast Nodaway, followed by South Harrison in second, Maysville third, Pattonsburg fourth, and Stanberry in fifth. All teams will have the option to compete at the state level this year, taking place on April 10th.

“It was very different and challenging to organize a virtual Science Olympiad competition,” said Dr. Susan Stull, NCMC Life Sciences Instructor and Science Olympiad Coordinator. “The students showed resilience and dedication, not only learning the material but the technology required to compete virtually. The event supervisors were creative and thoughtful about how they designed and scored the students.”

Science Olympiad is the nation’s most exciting K-12 STEM-related competition. North Central Missouri College hosts the region’s yearly high school level competition. Science Olympiad is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 STEM education, increasing student interest in science, creating a technologically literate workforce, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers. These goals are achieved by participating in Science Olympiad tournaments, incorporating Science Olympiad into classroom curriculum and attending professional development workshops.

