North Mercer Board of Education approves addition to base salary schedule; senior trip to Florida approved

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved items related to the salary schedule on March 8th.

Seven hundred fifty dollars was added to the base salary schedule, and each teacher will receive steps on the salary schedule. After the increase, North Mercer’s base salary will be $30,250. Other personnel will receive a two-point-five percent salary increase. There will be no change in the benefits package.

The board was notified the district is bidding on health insurance. Faculty members are filling out census information for two companies. The names of those companies have not been released.

End of the year make-up days were discussed as North Mercer is currently making up seven of the eight missed days. The final student day is scheduled for May 26th. The last teacher day is scheduled for May 28th.

Seniors presented information, and their trip to Florida was approved. Superintendent Dan Owens reports the seniors plan to go to Orlando and Daytona Beach on May 2nd through 6th.

Summer school was approved to be held June 1st through 16th for kindergarten through eighth grade.

The board approved the purchase of a new Suburban vehicle. Details are to be finalized in the coming days. The district’s current Suburban has 190,000 miles.

Contracts were offered to all certified staff. Coaching contracts were offered to Dan Owens for varsity girls basketball, Dan Martin for varsity boys basketball, and Melissa Hill for varsity girls softball.

A parent complaint was heard in an executive session. No action was taken on the matter.

