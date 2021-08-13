Carroll County Memorial Hospital recognizes employees with awards ceremony

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital honored employees with a special event, highlighting memorable moments throughout 2020 and 2021.

Samantha Schlueter, Amanda Riley, Karlie Reynolds, and Misty Kemble-Williams were each selected as Employee of the Quarter over the course of 2020.

After an all-staff vote, Misty Kemble-Williams was named 2020 CCMH Employee of the Year during the awards ceremony. She joined the CCMH team in March 2020 and currently serves as the case manager and social worker for inpatient care.

Comments from Kemble-Williams’ Employee of the Quarter nomination included: “Misty has been a great asset to the hospital. She is a very caring and kind person. She goes out of her way to help patients find the necessary equipment, home placement, or financial aspects that they may need. In her spare time, she works with Mercy Road Recovery Center to also help in the community.”

“I just think it’s kind of hard to believe that we get awards for doing our job,” Kemble-Williams said. “I just think that everybody that I work with is deserving to be up here getting this award because there are amazing people that work in this facility, and it takes all of us to meet the needs of the people we serve.”

Kemble-Williams was also recently named Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year.

From January 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, CCMH is proud to have three employees, Jeanie Brown, Petrie Flick, and Nancy Lock reach a milestone of 35 years of dedication to the organization.

“Jeanie and I both began work in 1985,” said Nancy Lock, CCMH Director of Rehabilitation Services. “Along with Quincy, we worked in a one-room department. She is a ‘rock.’ We have been through ‘life’ together. She is steadfast and unflappable, her motto being, ‘It will all work out.’ And with her here, it usually does. Thank you for your service.”

“Petrie transitioned to the HIM Department five years ago; however, she has been working with her Dad, Dr. Marvin Ross, and CCMH for 35 years,” said Pam Henderson, CCMH Director of Health Information Management (HIM). “Petrie is a familiar voice in the HIM department, answering phone calls and taking care of walk-in patient requests. Many patients know her by name and request her to help them when they present to our department. This is partly due to her longevity working with her Dad since 1985 in many capacities, from front desk to assisting in the exam room. She is always willing to take on a new task or adjust her schedule to accommodate another coworker’s absence, either in the HIM department or when JMG or OPC need help with scanning. We appreciate your 35 years of dedication, Petrie.”

“Nancy has been the backbone of the CCMH therapy department for a long time,” said Tim Braun, CCMH Chief Operations Officer. She continues to provide quality patient care while balancing the rigorous demands of running a busy department and does so at a very high level. Every day brings a new challenge, but Nancy is always up to the task at hand.”

CCMH also honored Judy Scott for 30 years of service to the organization, while Tina Austin and Kristina Kemble celebrated 25 years of service.

“Judy has been serving our hospital for 30 years, and I’m sure many of us have never known a time when Judy wasn’t here,” said Lesley Delaney, CCMH Controller. “The Finance department has been lucky to have such a dependable, hard-working employee. She shows up every day with a great attitude, ready to get the day started, and she makes it a habit to go out of her way to make others feel special. Congratulations, Judy, on celebrating 30 years.”

Kim Benedict, Heather Germann, Pam Henderson, and Jenny Yung were honored for 20 years of service with CCMH. In addition, seven employees celebrated 15 years, and those individuals were Keith Combs, Mikki Sue Ford, Brittany Higgins, Esther Persinger, Amy Price, Gwendolyn Scott, and Kristi Teece.

Bill Bollinger, Cathy Evans, Chrisann Floyd, and Amanda Riley were recognized for 10 years of service.

Twenty-three employees were recognized for five years of service to CCMH. They were Jeremie Ahnefeld, Kynetta Albrecht, Devin Brown, Rachel Casner, Danielle Elliott, Alex Falke, Madison Ford, Cindy Gilman, Rachel Harper, Jnae Hussey, Crystal Jones, Mindy Kelly, Shari Kipping, Gerri Lewis, Kathy Lightfoot, Autumn O’Neal, Jillian Rader, Margaret Railsback, Victor Ray, Michael Schubach, Larry Schubert, Kayla Sturgeon, and Jenny VanDeventer.

