Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Thursday, August 12, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

In Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court, Trenton resident Patrick Shaun Michael pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as of June 30th.

Michael was sentenced by Judge Thomas Alley to four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the prison term was suspended, and Michael was placed on five years supervised probation. Conditions include entering and completing a program at Inner Peace Reserve, six days of shock incarceration, and the wearing of a GPS monitoring device for three months. Michael admitted to probation violations. That probation was continued and is concurrent with the most recent case. Original charges involved two counts of possession of a controlled substance from November of 2018 and February of 2017.

A resident of Montreal in central Missouri, Bradley Nathan Teal Lybarger, pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge. Other counts were dismissed. Lybarger was sentenced to seven years with the Missouri department of corrections. This sentence is to be served concurrently with those issued on cases in Miller and Laclede Counties.

Trenton resident Paul James O’Neal pleaded guilty to third-degree assault of a special victim for an incident on April 24th. As a result, imposition of sentence was suspended, and O’Neal was placed on five years supervised probation. Additionally, he was ordered to complete 30 days of alcohol monitoring.

Zachary Powers of Trenton pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the fourth degree. The counts were amended from the original felony charges filed for the June 26th incidents. Powers was sentenced to six months in the county jail on each count. Execution of the jail term was suspended, and Powers was placed on two years supervised probation. The court requested Preferred Family to do an evaluation. Powers is to complete a restorative justice program and pay $925 in restitution.

Janice Wynne of Trenton pleaded guilty to a felony charge for delivery of a controlled substance as of August 19th last year. Wynne was sentenced to five years with the department of corrections. Credit was given for serving time since her arrest.

Jamesport resident Emily Nicole Turner pleaded guilty on two counts of first-degree property damage for spray painting incidents on July 5th; as well as third-degree assault of another person and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution- both on

July 10th. Turner was placed on five years supervised probation. She’s to serve 120 days shock incarceration with credit given for time served since her arrest. Turner was also ordered to pay restitution of $1,129. In a drug possession case from July of 2019, Turner admitted to a violation. That probation was continued.

Earl Dean Ireland of Trenton pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as of December 30th. Ireland was placed on five years supervised probation.

A hearing was held for Cory Jack Burchett of Trenton, who admitted to a probation violation. The court continued his probation with an additional condition for court-ordered detention sanctions.

Original charges involved September 30, 2020, arrests for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest or detention by fleeing, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Related