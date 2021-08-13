Duane Urich gives presentation on Mid-America Music Festival to Trenton Rotary members

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Duane Urich of the Black Silo Winery of Trenton spoke to the Trenton Rotary Club on August 12th about the Mid-America Music Festival.

The event was held at the winery in July. It was the fourth year for the festival because it was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Approximately 3,000 to 3,300 individuals attended this year’s festival. Urich estimated that provided a $190,000 boost to the Trenton and Grundy County economy based on money spent in the area by individuals attending the festival.

He would like to see the festival reach an attendance level of around 5,000, which he believes would be a “comfortable number” for the area.

He said the selection of performers is important in making the event a success.

The festival was started initially to promote Trenton, Grundy County, and North Missouri. The Black Silo Foundation has been formed to allow proceeds to benefit nonprofit organizations. Organizations receiving funds from this year’s event included the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Camp Rainbow.

Businesses, individuals, and organizations also financially sponsor the Mid-America Music Festival.

During the business meeting, Joe McDonald was inducted as a Rotary Club new member. McDonald is a native of Maine and is the pastor of the Hodge Presbyterian Church.

