Car strikes cow and calf in roadway injuring Maysville teenager

The Highway Patrol reports a Maysville teen sustained minor injuries when the car she drove struck a cow and calf one half of a mile west of Weatherby the morning of Wednesday, July 8th.

A private vehicle transported 17-year-old Emily Dunlap to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The car traveled east on Highway 6 before hitting the cow and calf in the driving lane. The vehicle came to a controlled stop and received extensive damage. The Patrol notes Dunlap wore a seat belt.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance, as well as the Central DeKalb Fire Department, assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares