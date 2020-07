The Caldwell County Health Department reports there are now 16 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Thirteen of the cases are confirmed, and three are probable. Twelve of the Caldwell County cases have recovered.

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are now 28 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of two. Fourteen of the Harrison County cases are active, and 14 have been removed from isolation.

