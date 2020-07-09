Livingston County Preservation Society seeks nominations for Chillicothe Hall of Fame

The Livingston County Preservation Society is asking for nominations for a 2020 inductee into the Chillicothe Hall of Fame. The Preservation Society administers the Hall of Fame to recognize individuals from the past for their contributions in the cultural and historical development of Chillicothe. One new member is inducted into the Hall of Fame annually.

A nominee’s name and two-page biography detailing the nominee’s accomplishments may be submitted to the Livingston County Preservation Society. The nominee’s personal and professional contributions and accomplishments should favorably represent Chillicothe residents.

Criteria for nominees include that they must not have been convicted of any crime, must have been deceased for at least 35 years prior to the year submitted, and must have resided in Chillicothe for not less than five years. The accomplishments also must have contributed highly to Chillicothe’s culture and values.

A committee of members from Chillicothe non-governmental organizations will review submissions, fact-check biographies as needed, and make the final selection.

Chillicothe Hall of Fame members honored to date include Marion Franklin “Frank” Bench, Charles Francis Adams, Olive Rambo Cook, and Police Chief Maurice Dorney. The Livingston County Preservation Society has developed a mobile exhibit to honor the individuals.

Nominations for this year’s inductee may be submitted until August 31st to the Livingston County Preservation Society at 107 Locust Street in Chillicothe 64601. Word or pdf documents can also be sent as an email attachment to livcopreservation@gmail.com. Contact information of the person making the nomination should be included.

Contact the Preservation Society for more information at 760-546-8595.

