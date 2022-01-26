Camp Rainbow to hold annual fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Camp Rainbow will hold its annual chili, soup, and cinnamon roll fundraiser next week. The take-out only event will be at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 401 Harvester Road on February 5th from 11 to 2 o’clock.

Free will donations will be accepted for choices of chili, soup, and cinnamon rolls.

Food will be served out of the south door of the Elks Lodge. Attendees may come in to pick up food. Orders can be called or texted the morning of February 5th to 660-247-1703. Deliveries will be available.

Camp Rainbow is a non-profit organization that provides a summer camp experience for individuals with disabilities. The camp is held annually at Crowder State Park west of Trenton.

