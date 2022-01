Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says a report of an unwanted person entering a home in the Mooresville area without permission the evening of January 25th led to the arrest of a homeless woman.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cerrina Collette Anders was also accused of stealing an alcoholic beverage or alcoholic beverages. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Online court information shows Anders has been charged with felony first-degree burglary. Her bond is $5,000 cash only.

