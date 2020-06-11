Cameron man who threatened officers with a knife officially charged

A Cameron man accused of threatening law enforcement with a knife and running from law enforcement at Hamilton faces charges in Caldwell County. Online court information shows 34 year old William Patrick Vessar has been charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and two misdemeanor counts of fourth degree assault—special victims. He is being held on no bond and is next scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court June 18th.

A probable cause affidavit says two officers with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Route P in reference to a civil disturbance. On the way there, the dispatcher advised that the male subject said that if law enforcement came there would be a “blood bath,” he had a knife, and he had an active parole warrant for his arrest.

The affidavit accuses Vessar of stepping away multiple times from Sergeant Donald Fuller when he tried to remove a knife from a leather sheath on Vessar’s left hip and pulling the knife and pointing it towards the officers as they tried to arrest him. He allegedly asked officers to shoot him after Fuller pulled his department-issued taser and Deputy Ryley Horinek pulled his department-issued firearm. Vessar reportedly ran from the officers through a yard, jumped a couple of fences, and ran through a field.

Highway Patrol troopers and Hamilton Police Sergeant Robert Cox approached him upon his return to the residence on Route P. He then is accused of running through a field again and jumping into a pond. Fuller reports Vessar surrendered after several minutes and was taken into custody.

