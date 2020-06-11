Failing insulator causes power outage in Trenton

Power was out a little more than an hour in the southern part of Trenton the morning of Wednesday, June 10th due to an insulator failing at the substation by GFG. That is according to City Administrator/Utility Director Ron Urton. He says the insulator had to be replaced.

Trenton Municipal Utilities had to take down one circuit at the south substation to make the repair. That took more households offline.

Urton notes the insulator that had to be replaced was “fairly old.” He believes the failure was caused by age and wear and tear.

