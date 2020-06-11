Grundy County Health Department confirms 8th case of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department confirms the county’s eighth case of COVID-19. The health department is working to identify and communicate with close contacts.

The Grundy County Health Department reports that, as of the morning of Thursday, June 11th, there had been 937 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the virus in the 15-county Northwest Missouri region. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that, as of the afternoon of Wednesday, June 10th at 2 o’clock, there had been 15,187 cases in the state.

