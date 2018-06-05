Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe to hold pig roast and silent auction

Calvary Baptist Church of Chillicothe will hold a pig roast and silent auction to raise money for a Project Hope team to buy supplies to build a house in Nicaragua.

The event will be held at the Nicaragua spec house at Third and Locust Streets in Chillicothe Sunday evening. Team Leader Eric Reeter says the serving of food and the silent auction will begin at 5:30. Free will donations will be accepted for the food.

There will be about 30 to 40 craft items, gift cards, and other items from local residents and businesses in the silent auction. Calvary Baptist Church’s contemporary music group will perform at 6 o’clock followed by Christian music group Glory Road.

Fifty-five team members have signed up this year to go to Nicaragua to help build a house. Those team members are from Calvary and First Baptist Churches of Chillicothe, First and 10th Street Baptist Churches in Trenton, Meadville Baptist Church, and Park Baptist Church of Brookfield.

Reeter reports the trip was supposed to have been in July, but Project Hope postponed the trip and hopes are the trip will be rescheduled for the fall. This is the tenth year representatives from Calvary Baptist Church will have traveled with Project Hope.

The pig roast will be moved indoors if there is hot or inclement weather. More information about Project Hope can be found on the Project Hope website.

