Portion of Spickard to have water turned off due to work on water lines

Spickard Mayor Jesse Richmond reports water will be turned off for a portion of Spickard Thursday, June 7th due to major water line work.

The affected area in which water will be turned off extends from Lincoln Street south with water service being terminated beginning at 10 o’clock in the morning. Richmond says he is unsure how long the water will be off in the area.

A boil advisory will be in effect for 24-hours once water is turned back on so Richmond is encouraging affected residents to stock up on bottled water.

