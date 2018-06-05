Chillicothe man employed as Dean of Instruction at North Central Missouri College

Mitchell “Mitch” Holder from Chillicothe, Missouri will join the North Central Missouri College administrative team as Dean of Instruction. Mitch was board approved in May and will begin July 2, 2018.

Mitch recently held the position as Director of the Saline County Career Center for the Marshall Public Schools. He has also worked for the Trenton R-IX School District as a Business Teacher and as an adjunct business instructor for NCMC. Mitch attended North Central Missouri College and holds an Educational Specialist degree in Teaching and Occupational Education from the University of Central Missouri. He also has a Master’s of Science in Education in Teaching from Northwest Missouri State University and a graduate of Chillicothe High School.

“I’m incredibly excited for this opportunity with North Central Missouri College,” said Mitch. “I attended NCMC as a student and now this opportunity to return as a staff member brings it full circle for me. My parents also attended this institution back when it was Trenton Junior College, and each of my siblings attended NCMC, so I fully appreciate the opportunities this institution creates across north Missouri by preparing students academically and for career-readiness.”

