The Caldwell County Health Department has opened its COVID-19 vaccine waiting list to all Missouri residents. Anyone who is at least 18 years old can sign up, and someone from the office will call when the vaccine is available.

A link to sign up is available on the Caldwell County Health Department’s Facebook page or can be found at THIS LINK. Anyone who has already registered is asked to not register again.

