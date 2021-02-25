Driver of box truck seriously injured in crash on Highway 169 near Gentry

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Blue Springs man sustained serious injuries when an International box truck overturned two miles north of Gentry on Thursday, February 25th.

Emergency medical services transported 47-year-old George Robinson to Mosaic Life Care in Albany.

The truck traveled south on Highway 169 before running off the west side of the road, striking an embankment, overturning, and coming to rest on its wheels facing east.

The vehicle was totaled, and Robinson wore a seat belt.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

