Caldwell and Livingston counties report new cases of COVID-19

New positive COVID-19 cases are being reported in Caldwell and Livingston counties.

The Caldwell County Health Department announces there are now 11 total cases in that county. That is an increase of two since Friday. Seven cases are confirmed, and four are probable. Seven of the Caldwell County cases have recovered.

The Livingston County Health Center reports the sixth positive case of COVID-19 in Livingston County. The person is isolated at home. Health center staff is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed. Health officials will provide guidance to those individuals and monitor them for the development of symptoms.

The Livingston County Health Center will offer free COVID-19 testing at the office Wednesday, June 17th for Livingston County residents by appointment only. The testing method will involve a specimen taken from the lower nostril. Call the health center to schedule an appointment at 646-5506.

