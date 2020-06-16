Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves propane bid, receives update on COVID-19 measures

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education has approved MFA as the district’s propane provider for the 2020-2021 school year. Diesel bids were discussed.

There was also discussion on the impact of the state budget shortfall. More information will be provided at the budget workshop June 25th.

An update was given on COVID-19 and measures for next school year. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will host a webinar this week in regard to those topics.

Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reported Newtown-Harris is working with the Sullivan County Commission to determine the best use of CARES Act funding from the federal government. McKinnis is considering the best way to spend the allocation. Some of the ideas include drinking fountains and bottle fillers, touchless bathroom facilities, sanitation dispensers and misters, and furniture that can more easily be cleaned.

