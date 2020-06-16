Jamesport Board of Education renews contracts and approves alternate methods of instruction plan

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education has renewed contracts for speech and occupational therapy/physical therapy. An Alternative Methods of Instruction Plan has also been approved as presented by administration.

The board moved to seek bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas for next school year.

It was reported Tri-County will likely have a higher than normal carryover due to CARES Act funding and budget restrictions on spending. The 2020-2021 budget will likely show a deficit due to reductions in state and local funding. The district hopes the carryover will offset the deficit in next year’s funding. An end of the year meeting will be in the superintendent’s office the evening of June 30th at 6 o’clock.

The board reviewed updates to the student and employee handbooks for 2020-2021.

An executive session was held for personnel

