WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Cainsville R-1 School District will hold a Veterans Day Parade on November 11th.

Veterans will be in the parade, which will start at the ballfield at 10 am. The parade will proceed to the school and back. Students will line the sidewalks, and there will be music.

Veterans who want to be in the parade should meet at the ballfield on November 11th. Everyone is welcome to watch the parade in Cainsville.