Trenton City Council to meet on November 14th

Local News November 9, 2022 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri
The Trenton City Council will consider approval of a lead service line policy next week.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on November 14th at 7 pm. The meeting will be available on Zoom

Other items on the agenda include public comment from Cody Walton on 1215 Shanklin lien reduction, the North Central Missouri Development Alliance on an American Rescue Plan Act grant involving directional signs, and discussion on city code regarding headgear required involving motorcycles and motor tricycles.

