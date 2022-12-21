Bulldog Challenge to be held in January to benefit Beds for Bulldogs

Local News December 21, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Bright Futures Trenton
The Fourth Annual Bulldog Challenge will be held next month to benefit Beds for Bulldogs, an initiative for the Bright Futures groups of Trenton and Gallatin. The competition between the two Bright Futures groups will be at the varsity boys game at Trenton January 3rd at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The gate fee will be donated to Bright Futures Trenton. Someone can also be admitted with a new set of twin sheets or a new pillow donated to the Bright Futures group of choice.

Boy Scout Troop 97 and Cub Scout Troop 23 will hold a 50/50 duck toss at halftime of the varsity boys game January 3rd, called Quacks for a Nap. Proceeds will go to Beds for Bulldogs.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

