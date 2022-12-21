Trenton Utility Committee to recommend council accept bid for water plant clarifier modifications

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s Utility committee is recommending the city council accept a bid for water plant clarifier modifications.

Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe submitted the low base bid which tops one point seven million dollars ($1,733,339). One alternate bid was accepted at a cost of $35,000. The total project cost is more than one million, 768 thousand ($1,768,339). The only other base bid came from David Ross Construction of Raytown ($2,034,000)

The project consists of new equipment, repairs, concrete, electrical work, slide gates, yard piping, and CO-2 system modifications. Utility director Ron Urton said the base bid and one alternate from Irvinbilt were only four percent higher than the amount budgeted for this water plant work. Both bids were reviewed by All State Consultants of Marceline which had recommended the city choose Irvinbilt.

The 50-foot square clarifier basins, or solid contact units, are original to the 1965 water plant in western Trenton. There’s been a buildup of sludge on fillet corners which are part of renovations done in 1994. Also cited by the engineering company was the inability to maintain the sludge blanket thus preventing optimum treatment as well as spalling and deteriorating concrete for the clarifier and recarbonation basins.

The alternate add-on accepted was for coating the upper four feet of the wetted portions of the basin walls; new fillet walls; and tops of the perimeter to the walls.

Reports were presented by TMU department Brad Griffin, Steve Reid, Kenny Ricketts, and Rosetta Marsh.

