BTC Bank to open location in Trenton by mid to late September

BTC Bank based in Bethany has filed an application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for consent to establish a branch facility in Trenton.

Bank President Doug Fish says the bank plans to move into a temporary facility on empty space to the north of KFC/Taco Bell. A modular-type facility will be constructed off-site and brought to the location. The temporary location is expected to be open between September 20th to 25th.

Fish says BTC Bank is still in the process of finalizing where a permanent location will be. It was announced in June that it planned to establish its 10th branch location in Trenton, with Former Trenton resident Tom Witten relocating back to the area as the new Trenton Market President.

