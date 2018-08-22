Several area school districts began classes for students on Wednesday.

Pleasant View R-6 reports total opening day enrollment of 115 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade which is an increase of one student from the first day last year.

Eighteen students are enrolled in prekindergarten at Pleasant View with third and fourth grades both reporting 14 students. The smallest grade is seventh with three.

Spickard R-2 reports first-day enrollment of 27 students in prekindergarten through sixth grade which is up two students from last year’s first-day enrollment. There are no students in second grade at Spickard. Prekindergarten and first grades both have two students each with the largest grade being kindergarten with five students.

Gallatin R-5 reports first-day enrollment of 585 students.

Two hundred thirty-three students are enrolled in preschool through fourth grade at the elementary school, 173 in fifth through eighth grade at the middle school, and 179 in ninth through 12th grade at the high school. The largest grade at Gallatin is ninth with 53. Kindergarten and second-grade tie for the smallest grade with 35 students enrolled in each.

At Newtown-Harris R-3, 77 students enrolled for the first day which is down 13 from last year’s opening day enrollment. There are 36 students in kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary school and 41 in seventh through 12th grade at the junior high and high school. The largest grade for Newtown-Harris is 12th with 10 students and the smallest is third grade with three.

Gilman City R-4 reports first-day enrollment of 142, which is up 10 from last year’s opening day. There are 11 students in preschool, 74 in kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary school, and 57 in seventh through 12th grades at the high school.

Princeton R-5 reports a decrease in opening day enrollment.

Three hundred eighty three students are enrolled this year, which is down 16 compared to the first day of 2017. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary school account for 186 of the total enrollment. One hundred ninety-seven students are enrolled at the junior high and high school.

The largest grade at Princeton is ninth with 38, and the smallest is second grade with 21 students.

Linn County R-1 of Purdin reports a total enrollment of 210 students which is a decrease of five students. Ninth and 12th grades tie for the largest class at Linn County with 20 students in each. Kindergarten and fifth grade both have 10 students enrolled.

