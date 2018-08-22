Grundy County Republican Central Committee elects officers

The Grundy County Republican Central Committee elected officers and appointed individuals to fill vacancies at its biannual reorganization meeting Tuesday evening.

Joe Brinser was elected as Chairman who replaces Gary Black. Jill Eaton was elected as secretary, who replaced Diane Lowrey. Black and Lowrey did not file for re-election to the committee. Becky McDonald recognized Black for his service to the Republican Party and the committee. Appreciation was also expressed to Lowrey for her service to the group.

Members re-elected to positions included McDonald as Vice Chairman and L. D. Gibson as Treasurer. Those appointed to fill vacancies included Jenny and Wes Barone for Jefferson Township; Barbara Cox and Eric Hoffman, Trenton First Ward; Jill Eaton and Rick Hull, Trenton Fourth Ward; and Nora and Donald Reeter, Wilson Township. Committee openings still exist for Franklin, Washington, and Taylor townships.

It was announced that a committee was formed to handle local advertising for the general election. Volunteers were sought to help with the GOP Committee’s Missouri Day Festival activities.

Presiding Commissioner Rick Hull and newly-elected Presiding Commissioner Phil Ray spoke at the meeting.

