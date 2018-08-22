Main Street Chillicothe named Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist

The National Main Street Center has named Main Street Chillicothe a 2019 Great American Main Street Award Semifinalist.

The award recognizes Main Street America programs whose successes serve as a model for comprehensive, historic preservation-based commercial district revitalization.

A national jury selected this year’s 10 semifinalists from a nationwide pool of accredited applicants based on their successful and innovative uses of the Main Street Approach. Criteria include strength of the program in creating an exciting place to live, work, play, and visit; commitment to historic preservation; implementation of model partnerships; and demonstration of success of the Main Street Approach.

Since 2006, there have been 75 building rehabilitation in Chillicothe, 54 new businesses established, 213 net new jobs, more than $11,000,000 in public and private investment, and 30,657 volunteer hours.

Executive Director Ben White says it is a lot of work to maintain all of the projects that result in Main Street Chillicothe’s success and that it could not be done without the help of its partners, sponsors, and volunteers.

Winners of the Great American Main Street Award will be announced at the opening day of the Main Street Now Conference in Seattle, Washington March 25th, 2019.

