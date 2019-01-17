Brothers from Eagleville hurt in I-35 crash

Two brothers from Eagleville received minor injuries in an I-35 accident early Wednesday evening eight miles north of Bethany.

Taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany were 67-year-old Gerald Bonor and 50-year-old Francis Bonor.

Gerald Bonor was driving a pickup northbound on I-35 when he allegedly traveled into the path of a northbound box truck driven by 26-year-old Nathaniel Gizaw of Olathe, Kansas. The pickup was struck from the rear with both vehicles coming to controlled stops in the median.

All occupants were using seat belts with damage minor for the pickup and moderate for the box truck.