Customers of KCP&L to see reduction In electric rates

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved applications filed by Kansas City Power and Light Company and its Greater Missouri Operations Company to adjust the demand side investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on bills and allows KCP&L and GMO to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

The Public Service Commission reports a KCP and L residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about $4.07 per month. A GMO residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about $4.24 a month. The changes go into effect February 1st.

KCP&L provides electric service to about 284,500 customers in Missouri, including the Green Hills county of Livingston.

GMO provides electric service to about 323,500 customers in Missouri, including Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, and Mercer in the Green Hills Area.