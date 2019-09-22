Brookfield man life-flighted to Columbia after motorcycle strikes deer

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained serious injuries when the motorcycle he drove struck a deer and ejected him from the vehicle on Friday night.

An air ambulance transported 29-year-old Douglas Palmer to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The motorcycle traveled south on Route M one and a half miles north of Brookfield when it hit the deer in the road. The motorcycle overturned before ejecting the driver and sliding off the right side of the road.

The motorcycle received extensive damage with the Patrol noting Palmer wore safety equipment.

The Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Ambulance, Linn County Fire Department, and Life Flight assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 18 Shares