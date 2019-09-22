10-year-old struck by pickup on Highway 3

Local News September 22, 2019 KTTN News
Bicycle Accident

The highway patrol reports a 10-ten-year-old Callao boy was seriously hurt on Saturday morning when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a pickup truck north of Callao.

The boy was transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of the pickup, 17-year old Sebastion Garrison of Callao, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened four miles north of Callao on Highway 3 as the southbound pickup crested a hill, began skidding and hit the bicyclist.

The patrol reports neither person was wearing safety equipment. The patrol no longer releases the names of juveniles in traffic accidents.

