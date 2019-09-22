Mercer County Health Department to hold annual breast cancer luncheon

The Mercer County Health Department of Princeton will hold its Annual Breast Cancer Luncheon in October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event will be at the Country Woods Event Center of Princeton October 9th from noon to 1 o’clock. There will be a guest speaker, and Sweet Baby B’s will cater the lunch.

Health Department Administrator Gina Finney notes the speaker and menu have not yet been determined. She says speakers in the past have spoken on an array of topics and have been cancer survivors, hospital representatives discussing screenings, and a representative of a company that provides wigs for women going through treatment.

The purpose of the lunch is to provide information about why they should receive annual screenings and where they can receive them. There will be door prizes and photo opportunities.

Anyone can attend at a cost of $12.00 per person, which covers the cost of the meal on October 9, 2019. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by October 1st.

Contact the Mercer County Health Department for more information at 660-748-3630.

