“Brew Fest” and dog costume contest to be held in downtown Trenton on October 2

The next community event scheduled in downtown Trenton will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, and will include a dog costume contest hosted by Pet Central of Trenton. The event will begin at 2 pm at Sesquicentennial Park.

There will be a Craft Beer Tasting event at 3 o’clock that day. Participants can sample craft brews throughout the businesses of downtown Trenton. Beer tastings are planned at 13 locations.

Tickets for $20.00 are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com or in person at Vintage Vines, Howard’s Department Store, or the Main Street Trenton Office. Interested individuals must be at least 21 years of age to participate in the event.

October 2 also includes what promoters call opportunities to shop downtown, hear music, and have fun. What’s called “Brew Fest” on October 2 is a presentation of the Main Street Trenton organization.

