Leadership Northwest Music Jam at Black Silo Winery quickly approaching

Country music star, Sunny Sweeney, will be headlining the first-ever Leadership Northwest Music Jam with ticket proceeds benefiting the Leadership Northwest Missouri program. The show will be hosted at Black Silo Winery in Trenton, MO on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Trenton local, Salem Croy, will be the special guest opening the music event.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite for $20 and are on sale now. Tickets and more show information are available on the Facebook pages for Leadership Northwest Missouri, Black Silo Winery, and Sunny Sweeney. Ticket prices will increase to $25 at the door for the day of the show.

Doors open at 6 pm and this is an outdoor event. Smoked Iguana and 50 Grams Foods will have food trucks available for dinner options.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program for community leaders interested in the regional growth of Northwest Missouri through high-quality training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the nineteen counties of the Northwest region and there are currently 440 alumni members that have benefited from this program. Leadership Northwest Missouri is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

Sponsors of Leadership Northwest Music Jam include Premier Platinum level sponsors Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center: Platinum level sponsors are Black Silo Winery, Regional Radio, K4C Premier Cottages, North Central Missouri College, Smithfield, Northwest Health Services, and Northwest Missouri State University Nursing Program; Gold level sponsors are BTC Bank, Main Street Mercantile, Marcia J Cox, ASM, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, and Zane and Jordan Jones; Silver level sponsors are Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Farmers State Bank, Trenton HyVee, Weldon Builders & Construction, and Cobblestone Inn & Suites of Trenton; Bronze level sponsors are Dillon Harp – State Farm Agent, Main Street Trenton – TDIA, and Century 21 Team Elite.

Sunny Sweeney makes it look easy. Just as comfortable commanding a stadium stage on tour with Bob Seger as she is pouring her heart out from a listening-room stool, she is an outlier. A humble East Texas kid singing her own songs made up of equal parts wit, soul, and hard truth. Four albums into a career that has earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPT, American Songwriter, and more, Sunny has drawn a loyal following, experienced the major label deal, and ultimately, embraced her independence – and smart country music that likes to have it’s rock and honky-tonk too is that much better for it. Her hit songs include “From A Table Away,” “Staying’s Worse Than Leaving,” “Better Bad Idea,” and “Bad Girl Phase.”

