Boater safety certification course to be offered in Macon

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Highway Patrol Troop B will offer a free boater safety certification course at its headquarters in Macon. The program will be held on June 12th from 9 to 3 o’clock.

Missouri law requires individuals born after January 1st, 1984 to carry a boater safety education certification card and picture identification anytime they operate a vessel on Missouri lakes. A vessel includes personal watercraft.

Seating for the class is limited to 12 participants, and students are required to preregister online. Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15.

Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and a sack lunch on June 12th.

Related