A Bosworth teen has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, first offense after allegedly providing narcotics to two other teens.

A criminal summons has been issued for 17-year-old Bobby Lear Sprouse.

A probable cause statement accuses Sprouse of giving Percocet and Fentanyl pills to one of the teens, which caused that teen to overdose. He is also accused of distributing Percocets to the other teen.

