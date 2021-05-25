Chillicothe man who struck UTV with pickup facing charges after UTV driver dies in hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe man faces felony charges after a two-vehicle accident in Livingston County on May 23 that the Highway Patrol reports caused the death of a Hale man.

Thirty-three-year-old Steven Lee Wilson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, death of another, and DWI, serious physical injury. Bond was originally set at $50,000 cash only, no surety, SCRAM, and Supervision Services.

Wilson entered a plea of not guilty on May 25th. Bond was amended to 10% posting allowed, SCRAM, Supervision Services, and no contact with the alleged victim. The case was continued until June 16th.

The Patrol reported the pickup Wilson drove, and a utility terrain vehicle driven by 75-year-old Charles Plummer of Hale traveled north on Route JJ one and a half miles north of Avalon. The UTV reportedly stopped while a pedestrian, 63-year-old Susan Bachman of Chillicothe, was in front of the vehicle with a leaf blower removing grass off the road. The pickup struck the UTV, and the UTV hit the pedestrian.

Plummer and Bachman were initially reported with serious injuries; however, the Patrol later reported Plummer died. No injuries were reported for Wilson.

A probable cause statement says Wilson’s blood alcohol content was .155%.

